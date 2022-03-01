10-year sentence each for cops who pocketed R2,000 bribe

Getrude Makhafola

Three Western Cape police officers who returned bags of dagga confiscated from a suspect in exchange of R2,100 bribe were sentenced to 10 years each in jail on Tuesday.

Cape Town cops Gerald Nolan van Nel and Justin Mthetheleli Mhlontlo’s 10-year sentences were suspended for five years on condition that they won’t commit corruption, fraud and forgery during the period of suspension.

The court declared them unfit to possess firearms.

Their accomplice, fellow officer Jacob Store, was given a five-year suspended sentence after he entered into a plea agreement with the state.

The court heard how the trio attended to a crime scene in 2015 where an alleged murder was committed. They then searched a house during their investigation and found two bags stuffed with dagga on the premises.

“They took [suspect] Thulani Mazele with them to the police station but did not declare the dagga confiscated at the crime scene. They instead accepted an amount of R2,100 from Mazele for the release of the dagga.

“They then escorted Mazele to his residence to fetch the money and to drop off the dagga. The money was divided, with each pocketing R700,” said NPA provincial spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila.

The defence asked the court to hand down suspended sentences or correctional supervision to the officers. The state charged that as officers meant to enforce the law, the three failed in their duties and should be given direct prison sentences.

The Western Cape NPA head Nicolette Bell welcomed the sentences, saying that the province had a “zero-tolerance approach” to corruption.

“We hope that the sentences sent out a strong message to be would-be offenders to deter them from acts of criminality,” she said.

