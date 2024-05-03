Surge in counterfeit cleaning products: How to spot a fake

Gauteng Saps apprehended one suspect found with a handful of counterfeit goods. Here's how to know you're buying the real deal.

A surge in counterfeit goods is plaguing the South African market. The South African Police Services (SAPS) busted one individual involved with the distribution and production of contraband and counterfeit products.

The suspect was arrested in Germiston on Tuesday. Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said the suspect is due for a court appearance before Germiston Magistrate’s Court facing charges of Contravention of Counterfeit Goods Act.

The Counterfeit Goods Act 37 of 1997 aims to prevent the manufacturing, distribution, and possession of counterfeit goods, as well as to provide for the investigation and enforcement of offenses related to counterfeit goods.

The Act encourages authorities to investigate, search and seize products not aligning with its rules and regulations.

Furthermore, people found contravening with this act may be subjected to fines, penalties and imprisonment.

Counterfeit items seized

According to Masondo the police confiscated a handful of fake cleaning products. “Counterfeit items seized include Handy Andy, Sunlight Liquid, Omo Detergent, and Comfort Fabric Softener,” said the officer.

Additionally, he also warned about the harm these goods may cause to the community.

It is quite easy to fall victim to these scams, see below the following red flags that may stand out and help you spot a fake product.

The packaging of a fake product is likely to have misspellings, poor printing quality or inconsistent branding. It'[s important to ensure that you buy from a valid and reputable manufacturer. The manufacturer should have a valid address and contact information. Look out for suspiciously low prices. Significantly dropped prices should raise eyebrows. Compare the product by inspecting it with a real one. You can always check online from the official site of the product you want to purchase. Look for unusual colors, textures, or odors. If the product you want to purchase looks suspicious, check for the manufacturer’s certification. Legitimate products are prone to having certification from Unilever, Tiger Brands, etc. It is always safer to buy from well established and trusted retailers to avoid buying Handy Andy made in the backroom. Check the expiration date, counterfeit products are prone to having fake to no expiry dates. If you are buying online, look up reviews, ratings, and product information to ensure it’s a legitimate product.

