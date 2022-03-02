Four reportedly killed in Durban shootout

Faizel Patel

Four people have been reportedly killed in a shooting in KwaZulu-Natal.

It is understood the shootout happened on Tuesday morning on Higginson Highway over the N2 bridge, south of Durban.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said they found police officers and multiple security companies when they arrived at the crime scene.

“The crime scene has been cordoned off and at this stage it is reported that up to four people have been killed. This is still an active crime scene so the area has been cordoned off.”

Jamieson has advised motorists to avoid the area and use alternate routes as the N2 bridge will be closed for a while as police examine the crime scene.

Please be aware the tweet below contains graphic images:

Four people have been killed in a shootout: Higginson Highway, over the N2 Bridge, Durban. Reports by ALS Paramedics indicate that multiple people have been shot. There was a high-speed chase following an attempted hijacking in Musgrave. pic.twitter.com/bYYmS3NQaj— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) March 2, 2022

