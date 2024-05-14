Gun battle after suspect tries to pull a fast one on police during ‘toilet break’

The suspect was shot and fatally wounded when he wrestled with a police officer to gain control of a firearm

A wanted murder suspect who has been on the run for years has been shot and killed in a gun battle with KwaZulu-Natal police.

It is understood the suspect was shot and fatally wounded when he wrestled with a police officer to gain control of a firearm on Monday night.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said members of the KZN Provincial Stabilization Team operationalised intelligence arrested the suspect at the King Shaka International Airport as he attempted to flee the province.

Tussle in the toilet

Netshiunda said investigations led the police officers to a residential estate on Ashley Road in Hillcrest where police were searching for the suspect’s accomplice.

“During the investigation, the suspect wanted to use the toilet and the officers freed one of his hands from the handcuffs and accompanied him to the toilet.

“With the police under the impression that the suspect was opening the drawer to reach for toilet paper, the suspected killer drew a firearm from the drawer and fired a shot.

“A vigilant police officer reacted quickly and a wrestle for the firearm ensued. During that tussle, the police officer tactically managed to retaliate and the suspect was fatally wounded,” Netshiunda said.

Netshiunda said the suspect was wanted for the 2022 murder of a 24-year-old man who was shot and killed during a church service in Wyebank.

“The fatally wounded suspect and his accomplice allegedly went inside the premises on Mdoni Road and opened fire at the victim before fleeing from the scene. The search for the deceased suspect’s accomplice is underway.”

ALSO READ: Security officer shot dead while on duty in Chatsworth

Security guard shot

In a separate incident, a security officer was shot dead in KZN.

It is understood the guard was killed on Sunday night while on duty at a dam in Bulbul Drive, Chatsworth.

ALS paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said they were called to the scene just after 7 am on Monday.

“Paramedics found that the male officer in his thirties had sustained a gunshot wound to his head. Unfortunately, there was nothing paramedics could do for him and he was declared deceased on the scene.”

Police are investigating the shooting.

ALSO READ: Family attack leaves man decapitated, woman and child severely injured