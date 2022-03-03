Four women rescued from KZN human trafficking syndicate

Faizel Patel

Four women have been rescued from a human trafficking syndicate in KwaZulu-Natal.

It is understood that five women aged between 19 and 27 were lured from Johannesburg to Durban, with the promise of a lucrative job opportunity.

Police say the women alleged that one of them had met an individual in Johannesburg who told her about a job opportunity in Durban which would require her working at a call centre, where they would be selling SIM cards to high-profile customers.

Spokesperson Colonel Nqobile Gwala said the individual asked the lady to recruit more women for this job opportunity.

“He went as far as going to her mother explaining the legitimacy of the job offer and was in possession of what looked like authentic documentation to back up his claims. The lady and her mother were sold on the idea and she then convinced four more ladies, some of which were relatives, to take up the job offer.”

Gwala said the five women boarded a bus to Durban where they met their so-called employer, who provided details of their work.

“Once they had arrived, one of the five ladies decided that she did not want to stay and she left as soon as they got to the house. It was during the meeting with the boss where the story changed and they were informed that they were going to be involved in the sex trade business. They were instructed not to go to the front of the house where people might see them.”

Gwala said during their ordeal, one woman was able to surreptitiously use her phone to get help from the outside.

“This information reached the Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant Nhlanhla General Mkhwanazi who on Wednesday, 2 March 2022 led an operation which resulted in the rescue of the four ladies.”

Gwala said a case docket for human trafficking has been opened and handed over to the Hawks for further investigation.

