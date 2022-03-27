Saps urges communities for help after deadly weekend of police attacks

Faizel Patel

The management of the South African Police Service (Saps) is calling for greater cooperation from communities in the fight against crime to end the scourge of police attacks and killings.

Saps said in the last 72 hours, at least five police officers in three provinces were shot and wounded, with three succumbing to their injuries.

KwaZulu-Natal

A sergeant attached to the Empangeni Flying Squad was shot and killed on the N2 between Mtubatuba and Empangeni on Sunday morning.

The incident happened when members of the Empangeni Flying Squad spotted a suspicious looking vehicle on the highway and were met with rapid gunfire.

Police said the 45-year-old officer was fatally wounded while another sustained gunshot wounds.

“Three suspects were fatally wounded and police have since mobilised resources and various disciplines within the province to apprehend two suspects who fled the scene.”

Gauteng

A 45-year-old sergeant attached to the Crime Intelligence Office at the Reiger Park police station was shot and killed on Saturday afternoon while following up on information on a murder case at the Joe Slovo Hostel.

While patrolling the area in his state vehicle, the member was shot multiple times by a group of unknown gunmen.

Police said officer was disarmed of his state firearm and succumbed to his injuries on scene.

“In Gauteng, a member attached to the Eldorado Park police station was shot and wounded while attending to a complaint at an identified address in Freedom Park just after midnight on Sunday morning. Gauteng police have since mobilised all resources in a bid to apprehend those responsible for both incidents.”

Mpumalanga

A 37-year-old sergeant attached to the Kabokweni Visible Policing Unit was killed during a shootout with robbers on Friday.

Police said the officer was part of a team that was following up on information of a planned robbery when they were met with fire at a guesthouse in the area.

“Six suspects have since been arrested and eight firearms have been seized.”

Counselling

Police management said members of the Employee Health and Wellness (EHW) unit, which includes chaplains and psychologists, have been dispatched to provide counselling services to the slain officers’ colleagues and families, including those receiving medical treatment in hospital.

Saps said there is a need for increased cooperation between police and communities as they continue to play a pivotal role in sharing vital information by acting as the eyes and ears of officers in detecting criminal elements within society.

