WATCH: 12 arrested after Umlazi supermarkets looted in aftermath of KZN floods

Videos of Umlazi residents in KwaZulu-Natal looting a Shoprite Usave shop and other supermarkets made the rounds on social media on Wednesday night.

While the province is trying to recover from the devastating floods that wrecked homes and led to at least 306 deaths, some people decided to use the opportunity to loot shops.

Police spokesperson in KZN Nqobile Gwala says the lootings took place around 9pm at Umlazi H and J sections.

Gwala confirmed the arrest of 12 suspects on the premises of the supermarkets last night, saying they face charges of burglary of a business and possession of stolen property.

“Some of the stolen groceries were recovered by police and handed back to the store manager. A vehicle that was used in the commission of the crime was also seized by police,” Gwala said.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Umlazi Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

