Two suspects arrested in connection with Operation Dudula shooting

Citizen Reporter

Two suspects linked to the fatal shooting involving members of the Operation Dudula movement have been arrested in Soweto, while a third suspect was shot dead after he pointed a firearm at the police.

According to Brigadier Brenda Muridili, the suspects were arrested on Thursday after police followed up on information about suspects in possession of firearms in Dlamini and Chiawelo, Soweto.

“On arrival, the members surrounded the house and on entering, one of the members was pointed with a firearm by a suspect but acted swiftly and shot at the said suspect. Two more suspects were placed under arrest and two firearms and ammunition were seized by the police,” said Muridili.

Preliminary investigation has linked the arrested suspects to the shooting incident that occurred on Monday in Chicken Farm informal settlement where six people were shot.

Thirty-four-year old Kgomotso Diale passed away on the scene while five others were taken to hospital. Three of the victims have since been discharged while two remain in hospital

The nationality of the suspects is yet to be determined as they did not have any proof of identity. They will be charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

The firearms seized will be taken to the Forensic Science Laboratory for ballistic tests to establish if they are not linked to other crimes.

The incident happened when members of Operation Dudula and residents of Pimville were allegedly marching against the issue of electricity cable theft in the informal settlement in Kliptown.

During the march, an altercation between ensued between the marchers and an unknown group, leading to shots being fired at about 16:30.

The Provincial Commissioner of the Police in Gauteng, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, has commended the arrest of the suspects.

“The extra forces that we have deployed here in Kliptown to enhance police visibility and maintain peace in the area have been working around the clock following up on any information received until they arrived at this house. Police officers are trained to act swiftly, especially when their lives are threatened. I am glad that none of the K9 Unit members were injured during the arrest,” said Mawela.

Additional reporting by Lethabo Malatsi