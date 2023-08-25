Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla Lux sentenced for alleged Soweto house raid

Lux was arrested after the Dudula Movement descended onto a house in Dobsonville in March 2022 in search for drugs

In this file picture, Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ Dlamini – also known as Ntlantla ‘Lux’ Mohlauli – appears in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court, in Johannesburg, on 28 March 2022, for a house breaking case. Photo: Nigel Sibanda

Operation Dudula Movement leader Nhlanhla Lux Mohlauli has been sentenced on one count of housebreaking with intent to steal and another of malicious injury to property.

Mohlauli appeared in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, 23 August 2023 where the judgment was handed down.

Strong message

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said Mohlauli received suspended sentences.

“Mohlauhi was sentenced to two years imprisonment wholly suspended for three years, on condition that he is not convicted of housebreaking and another five years imprisonment, also wholly suspended for three years, on condition that he is not convicted of malicious injury to property during the period of suspension.

“The court added a further condition of him paying the complainant, Victor Ramarafe an amount of R9 500 in cash, on or before 24 August 2023 at 13h00 for damages to his property,” Mjonondwane said

Mjonondwane said, during court proceedings, prosecutor Linda Duma argued the court must send a strong message that lawlessness cannot be tolerated.

“He further argued that citizens like the complainant seek protection from our courts.”

Compensation

Mjonondwane confirmed Ramarafe was compensated and the proof of payment of the amount ordered by the court was presented in open court on 24 August 2023.

“The NPA welcomes the sentence and hopes it will promote respect for the rule of law. We further hope that it will deter citizens from being a law unto themselves, but report suspicious activities in their surroundings to law enforcement authorities.

“Credit goes to Sergeant Thivhineli Sydney Phungo and Mr Duma for their collective effort that resulted in this successful prosecution,” Mjonondwane added.

Mohlauli was arrested on 24 March 2022 following a complaint that was registered with Dobsonville South African Police Service (Saps), that members of Dudula Movement descended at Ramarafe’s house in Dobsonville, Soweto on 20 March, in search for drugs.

