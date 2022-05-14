Eastern Cape teacher shot and killed in ‘barbaric’ attack

Citizen Reporter

An Eastern Cape grade 12 teacher was gunned while travelling from revision camp on Wednesday, 11 May.

A group of educators from Mgezwa High School were travelling in one vehicle after revision classes for grade 12 pupils.

Gunman fled the scene

The unknown gunman reportedly opened fire on the vehicle with the teachers in transit.

“The road conditions forced the vehicle to slow down upon which the gunman launched the attacked,” said the provincial education department in a statement.

“The driver of the vehicle tried to escape but the gunman continued firing shots. The victims eventually managed to escape and were then rushed to the hospital to seek medical assistance.”

Eastern Cape teacher killed

One of the teachers was badly wounded and had to be taken to Nelson Mandela Academy Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries the following day.

Eastern Cape Education MEC Fundile Gade described the attack as ‘barbaric.’

Gade will pay a visit to the school and the teacher’s family next week.

A case has been opened with police for investigation, while the department has activated psychosocial support for all the affected educators and learners.

