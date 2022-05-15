Assassination foiled: Wife in jail after attempting to hire agents posing as hitmen

Citizen Reporter

Members of the Provincial Organised Crime and Kimberley Crime Intelligence arrested a woman who allegedly conspired to have her husband murdered.

Assassination plot foiled

The 40-year-old woman was arrested at the Indian Centre in Kimberley on Sunday after a week-long investigation into the planned assassination.

Officials used intelligence and surveillance data gathered throughout the week to pose as hitmen and meet with the suspect.

Saps Captain Olebogeng Tawana said the woman allegedly wanted the hitmen to kidnap and kill her estranged husband.

Hired hitmen

She offered a substantiation amount of money, payable once her husband had been killed.

Captain Tawana said she was “intercepted and arrested while negotiating with the hitmen”.

The suspect will appear in the Kimberley Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 16 May 2022 on a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.

Missing Brits man

In an unrelated incident, SAPS officials called on the Brits community to help locate a missing man – 23-year-old Lamor Moeletsi who resides at Mocheko section, Dikebu Village.

Saps spokesperson Maria Nkabinde said Moeletsi was last seen at his home on Wednesday, 4 May 2022 at about 6pm.

His mother said he was at home when she went to sleep Wednesday evening. When she checked his room on Tuesday morning, he was gone.

“She went to his room and he was nowhere to be found; he allegedly took his clothes and television”, Nkabinde said.

“At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a navy blue jersey, brown military trousers and a pair of brown boots. He is dark in complexion with short hair”.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can contact the Investigating Officer Detective Sergeant Maledi of Bedwang Detectives on 082-642-1941.

Compiled by Cheryl Kahla.