Father of three siblings who died after consuming ‘energy drinks’ under police guard in hospital

The father of the three siblings, who died at school on Thursday after consuming “energy drinks” he had allegedly given them, was found unconscious at their home in Ratanda, near Heidelberg, police said.

Gauteng police said the man was in hospital under police guard after the children – aged six, 13, and 16 – died from suspected poisoning.

They children were pupils at Ratanda Primary and Khanya Lesedi Secondary Schools in Ratanda.

Preliminary reports alleged that the father gave all of his five children energy drinks in the morning while they were preparing for school. Four of them consumed the energy drink after arriving at school, but the fifth child did not.

Two of the children died at the school after complaining of stomach pains while one died on his way to hospital. The fourth sibling, 10, is in a critical condition in hospital.

Police investigations

Police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said they had opened cases of murder and attempted murder.

Muridili said when police arrived at the children’s home, they found the boys’ father unconscious in the house.

“He was taken to hospital under police guard as it is alleged that he might be involved in the alleged poisoning of his children,” she said in a statement.

Muridili said police would wait for the post-mortem results which would determine the exact cause of the children’s deaths.

Lesufi visits Ratanda

Meanwhile, Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is expected on Friday morning to visit both schools and the bereaved family to convey his condolences.

Lesufi expressed his devastation at the news of the tragic deaths of the children, saying his department had dispatched its psycho-social support unit to the affected schools to offer counselling to the school community.

The services were also offered to the children’s family.

“I wish to convey my sincerest condolences to the family, particularly the mother, of the deceased learners.

“I further extend my condolences to friends, fellow learners and teachers of the learners, especially those who had witnessed these tragic incidents,” Lesufi said.

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

