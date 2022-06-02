EFF councillor shot dead in KZN

Citizen Reporter

A senior Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) councillor was shot dead in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday, reportedly while driving to a caucus meeting in Mkhuze.

Mxolisi Buthelezi, the chairperson of the EFF in the Umkhanyakude District Municipality, was reportedly killed in a drive-by shooting while in the Ogengele area in Mtubatuba.

He died on the scene while another party member was wounded in the leg.

The EFF in KZN said it is “shocked” by the murder.

“Buthelezi and another fighter were on their way to a caucus meeting when an unknown vehicle overtook them and fired gunshots at them,” said EFF spokesperson Vusi Khoza.

“Buthelezi died [on the scene] while the other [EFF member] was rushed to a local clinic.”

ALSO READ: KZN political killings: Parliament appeals for multifaceted approach

Khoza described Buthelezi as a “friendly, hardworking and disciplined cadre” of the EFF.

“We call upon the Saps to leave no stone unturned in investigating this matter.

ANC councillor arrested for political killings

The murder of Buthelezi comes days after an ANC councillor in the eThekwini region was arrested in connection with the murders of two party members.

The arrests relate to the murders of ANC councillors Siyabonga Mkhize and Mzukisi Nyanga.

Mkhize was shot dead in October during a door-to-door campaign in Cato Crest in Durban, ahead of last year’s local government elections.

The councillor, who was a candidate for ward 101, was killed while he was with Nyanga.

ANC eThekwini confirmed that the arrested councillor, who was Mkhize’s successor, had been brought in for questioning by police before he was later charged.