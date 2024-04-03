WATCH: ANC ward councillor Thabo Ngwenya gunned down in Mpumalanga

It is understood Thabo Ngwenya from Mangweni in the Nkomazi area was shot at his home on Tuesday night when suspects entered his home

Thabo Ngwenya from Mangweni in the Nkomazi area was shot at his home on Tuesday night. Photo: X/@CoolPhola_MP

An African National Congress (ANC) ward councillor has been shot dead in Mpumalanga.

It is understood Thabo Ngwenya from Mangweni in the Nkomazi area was shot at his home on Tuesday night.

Police Spokesperson Donald Mdhluli told Newzroom Afrika that four unknown armed suspects wearing balaclavas entered the councillor’s home before shooting him.

Mpumalanga police have confirmed the killing of ANC councillor, Thabo Ngwenya from Mangweni in the Nkomazi area. He was shot at his home last night. @imanrappetti speaks to Police Spokesperson Donald Mdhluli.



Shooting

“They entered the house and found the 35-year-old man with his wife. They removed the balaclavas before they shot him twice. A report was given that the wife was assaulted.

“They then left and took some cellphones, as well as his bakkie and fled the scene. The man was then rushed to a nearby hospital and, unfortunately, he later succumbed to his injuries. We are investigating a case of murder and robbery,” Mdhluli said.

Ngwenya was also a Chairperson of the Municipal Public Accounts Committee in the Nkomazi Municipality.

IFP councillor killed

Earlier this year an Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) ward councillor and two schoolchildren were killed in KwaZulu-Natal.

It is believed the Nongoma Local Municipality councillor was ambushed in a suspected hit on the R618 while attending to a broken-down vehicle.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said all available resources including the National Task Team responsible for investigating political killings were allocated to the case.

“A group of armed men stopped next to his vehicle and shot the councillor multiple times, he sadly succumbed to his injuries on the scene.

“The suspects then fired shots at a passing scholar transport taxi that was transporting school children. Four children were shot and wounded and two of them aged 11 and 12 years old sadly succumbed to their injuries,” Mathe said.

Political killings

Concerns have been raised about the spate of political killings in KZN.

According to statistics issued by Police Minister Bheki Cele last year, in his capacity as chairperson of the Inter-ministerial Committee on Political Killings in KwaZulu-Natal, 155 political figures were assassinated between 2011 and September 2023.

