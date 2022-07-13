Eastern Cape man hands himself over to police after girlfriend’s death

Citizen Reporter

A 39-year-old alleged murder suspect is expected to appear in court on Thursday after he handed himself over to police following his girlfriend’s death in KwaDwesi, Eastern Cape.

The suspect was arrested for murder and will appear before the New Brighton Magistrate’s court.

It is understood the couple were drinking together on Monday night and later had a disagreement between 10pm and 11pm. The suspect allegedly hit his girlfriend, identified as Nompumelelo Mabhoza (40), on her head with a plank.

“After the scuffle, they both went to bed. The suspect left the house on Tuesday morning and when he later returned at approximately 6pm, he noticed that she was still in bed but was not responding,” police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said.

He later went to KwaDwesi police station, accompanied by his brother, to report the incident.

“Police went to their house in Mdwara Street, Govan Mbeki, and found dead, with visible injuries to her face,” said Janse van Rensburg.

Man hangs himself from tree

This incident comes after a 36-year-old man was found hanging from a tree after he allegedly murdered his girlfriend in Maelula Block B, Limpopo.

The deceased man was identified as Edson Shumani Nematswerani.

Edson allegedly first killed his partner on 15 June before he fled to his parental home, where he hanged himself.

This comes after a body of a 39-year-old woman, identified as Phumudzo Matrinah Mukhatho, was found with multiple stab wounds in a house at Maelula village, Makhado.

Police were called and on arrival, they commenced with initial investigations which led them to Maelula village where they discovered that he killed his partner before committing suicide.

Compiled by Lethabo Malatsi

