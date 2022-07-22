WATCH: Klerksdorp man fending off robbers with a knife refuses to open case

Narissa Subramoney

Police in Klerksdorp have expressed disappointment that an elderly man, who was filmed bravely fighting off would-be robbers with a knife, has refused to open a criminal case.

“At this stage, no case has been opened as the victim refuses to open a case. Sadly, this is the second incident wherein the complainant refuses to open a case,” said police on Facebook.

“In a similar incident that occurred in May, the complainant also refused to open a case even though the suspects, who allegedly robbed him, were identified.”

The South African Police Service is encouraging crime victims to open cases at their nearest police station.

In the now-viral video, five men can be seen attempting to either rob the victim or hijack his white SUV vehicle in the Klerksdorp Central Business District (CBD).

The elderly-looking man, armed with what appeared to be a knife, courageously fought back until the men gave up.

Extremely Brave Man Stands His Ground Against hijackers/robbers. Happened in Klerksdorp, NW.???????????? pic.twitter.com/lumK5bmcrW— Vehicle Trackers (@VehicleTrackerz) July 20, 2022

In a separate incident, also in Klerksdorp, a Toyota Quantum filled with members of the South African Police Service Tactical Response Team (TRT) are seen intervening in what appears to be a robbery in progress.

A suspect is seen grabbing a shopping bag from a man in the middle of a street crossing in the CBD.

The victim is seen talking with the suspect and appears to be stand-offish, when a fourth man enters the shot and takes the bag in question from the suspect.

Suddenly the Quantum taxi carrying TRT officers appears on the scene, and the suspect is apprehended.

Klerksdorp today, video continues on my next tweet. pic.twitter.com/99unTTi4sF— Hustler9nine™???????????? (@KGstoneSA) July 20, 2022

Police officers tackle the suspect to the ground, bringing passing motorists to a halt.

Most if my tweet, are what happened just today in klerksdorp @HermanMashaba pic.twitter.com/QxtR8b3mOt— Hustler9nine™???????????? (@KGstoneSA) July 20, 2022

