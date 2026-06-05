Activists call for police action on farm attacks following murder in Tshwane

AfriForum says violent farm attacks remain a serious concern after a farmer was killed in Hammanskraal.

Members of the Lusthof community, north of Pretoria, plan to stand up against farm attacks and murders, following the killing of a farmer on Monday morning.

Farm crime activist Petrus Sitho has called for urgent intervention and invited residents and acting police minister Firoz Cachalia to join a safety meeting planned for 13 June to discuss attacks and killings in the area.

“Enough is enough,” he said.

Farmer shot during robbery

Tshwane district SA Police Service spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk confirmed on Monday police were dispatched to a complaint of house robbery and murder at a smallholding on Seren Street, Kromdraai, in Hammanskraal, where officers discovered the body of a 69-year-old white male who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the head.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that three male suspects gained entry to the main house, where the deceased’s brother was sleeping,” he said.

“The brother reported that the suspects tied him up and forced him to accompany them to an outside room occupied by the deceased and his wife.

“According to the witness, the deceased opened the door to the room, whereupon he was shot without hesitation and collapsed to the ground. The suspects subsequently loaded several household and garden items into a silver Volkswagen Passat, believed to be a 2005 model, which had been parked in front of the room.

“One suspect drove away in the vehicle while the remaining two suspects left the scene shortly thereafter,” he added.

Van Dyk said the Emergency Medical Services declared the victim dead on the scene.

“Cases of house robbery and murder have been registered for investigation. No arrests have been made at this stage and investigations are continuing,” he added.

AfriForum raises concerns over attacks

AfriForum community safety spokesperson Jacques Broodryk said the government’s silence regarding the 10 farm attacks and related violent incidents reported during May was further evidence of its failure to recognise the seriousness of this type of crime.

“The levels of violence associated with these attacks remain alarmingly high and underscore the need for the government to acknowledge farm attacks as a unique and serious form of crime and to act accordingly,” he said.

“Several victims were assaulted, tied up and seriously injured during farm attacks over the past month. In two separate incidents, victims were shot, including two farm workers in the Zebediela area of Limpopo.

“These victims sustained serious gunshot wounds while attempting to flee from their attackers. Families in areas including Delmas, Stellenbosch and De Wildt were attacked in their homes, while several attacks were only thwarted thanks to the swift response of local security and community safety structures,” he said.

Broodryk said the government repeatedly attempts to dismiss the seriousness of farm attacks as merely another crime statistic.

“The reality is that farmers, farm workers and rural residents continue to be exposed to extremely violent attacks.”