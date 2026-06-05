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JUST IN: Suspended organised crime head Major-General Richard Shibiri fired

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By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

5 June 2026

06:34 am

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Shibiri's dismissal was recommended by a disciplinary hearing for bringing the South African Police Service (Saps) into disrepute

JUST IN: Suspended organised crime head Major-General Richard Shibiri fired

Suspended Major General Richard Shibiri testifies at Madlanga Commission Of Inquiry on March 04, 2026. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

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Suspended organised crime head Major-General Richard Shibiri has been fired.

According to reports, Shibiri’s dismissal was recommended by a disciplinary hearing for bringing the South African Police Service (Saps) into disrepute by associating with murder-accused Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala.

Dismissal

Shibiri received his dismissal letter on 22 May 2026. The top cop is expected to challenge this decision at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).

His devices have also been returned by the Madlanga Commission task team, according to eNCA.

Madlanga Commission

Shibiri returned to the commission in March 2026, where a heated exchange arose over the loan he took from Matlala.

Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga said there was no need for Shibiri to take a loan from Matlala to fix his son’s car. The commission chair argued that Shibiri had sufficient funds in his bank account.

Loan

He had a balance of R50 000 and an overdraft limit of R44 000.

“That basically means you had far more than you required to finance the repairs to your son’s car. That is, if you add what was in your own account in credit and also the overdraft facility you had with the bank,” said Madlanga.

Car repairs

However, Madlanga highlighted that Shibiri had R94 000 available to him to fund the repairs of his son’s vehicle.

“I’m trying to understand because even now, when I check on my account, it will show something over R200 000, but it will show on the ATM the amount deducted from the whole amount, then the remainder is yours. The overdraft is money you are paying monthly, meaning you are owing that money,” said Shibiri.

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The commission heard that Shibiri and his son had at least R105 000 between them, while the repairs required only up to R55 000.

Additional reporting by Vhahangwele Nemakonde

*This is a developing story

Read more on these topics

corruption Madlanga commission South African Police Service (SAPS) Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala

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