72-year-old gogo and two sons arrested in connection with traffic cop’s hijacking

Police in Bushbuckridge have arrested an elderly woman and her two sons in connection with the hijacking and murder of an off-duty traffic officer.

Thabo Mashego(35) was hijacked around 21:00 on Friday night, at Saselani near Bushbuckridge in Mpumalanga.

The 72-year-old woman, her one son aged 46, and the other (age unknown) were nabbed after the hijacked vehicle of the slain traffic officer was found behind their house.

Hijacked vehicle found in home of elderly woman

According to police spokesperson in Mpumalanga, Selvy Mohlala, a tip-off about a suspicious vehicle covered in a white sheet led them to the suspects.

“On Monday morning, 25 July 2022 members from Visible Policing in Bushbuckridge received information regarding a suspicious vehicle parked behind a certain house,” said Mohlala.

The tip led police to a house in Angincourt outside Bushbuckridge, upon arrival they found an elderly woman and the said vehicle.

When initially questioned by the police, the woman denied having any knowledge of the vehicle parked behind her house but police kept pressing her for information.

They went to search the vehicle and found that it was the VW Polo which was hijacked from Mashego.

“Upon thoroughly checking the vehicle, members also discovered that the battery was removed and hidden inside the bedroom of the woman’s 46-year-old son,” added Mohlala.

The trio were arrested for possession of suspected stolen vehicle and there is a possibility of more charges to be added and further link them to a hijacking and murder case.

