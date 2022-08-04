School caretaker found guilty of rape and sexual assault

Devina Haripersad

A school caretaker in the North West has been found guilty of sexually assaulting two learners at the school he works at, and has since been dismissed.

The incidents involved siblings, both minors and sexually assaulted on separate incidents. The first incident occurred in 2015.

It is alleged that after the failure by the principal and the School Governing Body to act against the caretaker, he then sexually assaulted the other sibling, and incident happened in 2017.

It is believed that the second incident was an act of vengeance against his first victim for reporting him.

After the second incident was reported, a disciplinary inquire was held by the North West Department of Education.

The perpetrator pleaded not guilty on both charges of rape and sexual assault, but the disciplinary panel found him guilty after reviewing evidence provided by the survivors and their mother.

Sexual assault of learners by educators and school officials is a widespread scourge in South Africa, and the findings of this disciplinary inquiry offers some justice to the affected learners who attended this primary school in the North West.

Public interest law centre, SECTION27, welcomed the decision to dismiss the caretaker and has criticised the school for taking so long to act.

“It is important to note that the journey to justice took 7 long years. This reflects the systemic failures within education and the justice system to hold perpetrators accountable, allowing them to continue violating more learners.

“After several failed attempts to get the School Governing Body, the North West Department of Education and South African Police Service to act, SECTION27 approached the court for an order directing them to act,” a statement from the law centre read.