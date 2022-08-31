Suspected illegal miners arrested for murder and assault

Faizel Patel

Police are continuing their crackdown on zama zamas after two suspected illegal miners were arrested for murder and ten others for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The illegal miners were handcuffed in Randfontein, west of Johannesburg, on Tuesday.

Police were conducting an operation on illegal miners when they were notified about an act of vigilantism at Bhongweni in Randfontein.

Spokesperson Mavela Masondo says on arrival, officers rescued two people who were being assaulted by a group of suspected illegal miners.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the two victims were accused of shooting and killing another illegal miner in the early hours of the morning. Police arrested all twelve suspects and charged two with murder and ten with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.”

“The twelve suspects will also be processed by officials from the Department of Home Affairs as they are reported to be undocumented immigrants,” Masondo said.

The suspected illegal miners are expected to appear at the Randfontein Magistrate Court in due course.

Naam calls on govt to decriminalise small-scale mining

Meanwhile, the National Association of Artisanal Miners (Naam) has called on Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Mineral Resources members to urge the government to speed up legislation and decriminalise small-scale mining across the country.

The committee heard from Mining Affected Communities United in Action (Macua) and Women Mining Affected Communities United in Action (Wamua) on issues in the mining sector, including illegal mining.

Naam coordinator Paps Lethoko said small-scale miners condemn violence and crime and have formed corporations in partnership with communities.

Lethoko said they have complied with the Department of Minerals and Energy’s requirements that they register cooperatives to be formalised but are not receiving necessary assistance and support from either the department or the Mineral Council.

In July, eight women were gang raped allegedly by a group of illegal miners in Krugersdorp, also on the West Rand.

Police began conducting multiple raids in the area, where at least 120 people were arrested on charges relating to being in the country illegally.

Additional reporting by: Getrude Makhafola

