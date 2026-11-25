Revived UDF argues Electoral Act needs urgent revision because political horse-trading infringes constitutional rights of voters.

The twists and turns of South African history never cease to surprise: Who would have expected, back in the 1980s, that the revolutionary United Democratic Front (UDF) – in the forefront of the struggle against apartheid – would one day be arguing with its erstwhile partner, the ANC, that the current electoral system is a perversion of true democracy?

Yet, the revived UDF, clearly no longer bound symbiotically to the ANC, is arguing that the Electoral Act needs to be revised urgently, because the political horse-trading which is going on to determine who runs our cities and towns infringes the constitutional rights of voters.

UDF interim national convener Jo Mboweni has a scathing term for the current negotiation politics happening all over the country: She calls it “corridor coalitions”. In other words, it is the discussions in the corridors – away from public scrutiny – which determines the future of millions.

That, clearly, was not what the struggle was all about.

The UDF is spot-on in its criticism of this practice and we support its call for the country to hold a referendum to test voters’ opinions on whether coalitions dilute their ballot box choices.

We’ve seen it all before and the situation has become more high-profile with the inexorable decline of the ANC from its former position as majority party.

Now, small parties – some with only a few thousand votes – get to play the role of “kingmaker” because they hold a critical swing vote with the seat or two that bigger parties need to achieve the “50% plus 1” which is necessary to govern.

It cannot be right that a small party can exert an often-decisive influence over a group many times its size. That is not democracy.

We’re not sure what the alternative is, but we welcome the UDF raising the issue publicly.