4kg Brazilian score: Alleged drug mule arrested at OR Tambo

The Hawks discovered 4kg of cocaine on the Brazilian international after he admitted, through an interpreter, he had drugs on him.

A Brazilian national found with a body wrap containing 4kg of cocaine attached to him at OR Tambo International Airport, appeared at court on Monday.

The man, 36, appeared at Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court three days after he arrived from a flight from Brazil on Friday afternoon.

His name is known to The Citizen but will not be published until he pleads.

Admitted he had drugs

Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) spokesperson Captain Lloyd Ramovha said the Hawks’ organised crime investigation unit received information about a drug mule that was scheduled to land at OR Tambo on the day.

“A multidisciplinary team approached the identified flight at the landing bay. The suspect was located. He had no checked-in luggage apart from what he was carrying,” Ramovha said.

He was taken to the airport’s police station, and an interpreter was sourced after he indicated that he didn’t understand English.

“He admitted to the officers through the interpreter that he was in possession of drugs. [The suspect] was subjected to a body search, which revealed about 4kg of cocaine wrapped around his body. He was immediately arrested and charged for contravening the Drugs and Drug Trafficking Act.”

The Kempton Park Magistrate’s court postponed the case to Tuesday, 30 July 2024, for a bail application.

The Gauteng provincial head of the Hawks, Major General Ebrahim Kadwa, lauded the vigilance of law enforcement agencies and the intelligence acted upon.

“We have acted to ensure that many methods that organised criminal groups employ to illegally import harmful illicit substances into the country are thwarted”. Kadwa said.

R2 million in crystal meth seized at airport

This comes a month after the Hawks bust two alleged drug mules after finding R2 million worth of crystal methamphetamine (tik) on them at the same airport.

Again, information had been received before the discovery and arrest of the 51-year-old and 52-year-old pair.

“The two suspects were identified, and upon searching their luggage, 1,75 kg of crystal meth was found in the luggage belonging to [one suspect], and 0,90 kg of crystal meth was found in [the other suspect’s] luggage. The estimated value of the drugs is R2 million,” Gauteng Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Thatohatsi Mavimbela said.

Additional reporting by Chulumanco Mahamba.