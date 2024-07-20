Drug traffickers hit hard: R252m seizure in Still Bay

In a significant blow to the illicit drug trade in the Western Cape, police seized drugs estimated at R252 million and arrested two men in connection with the find at Still Bay on Friday.

The suspects, a 48-year-old man from Gauteng and a 39-year-old Russian national, remain in police custody and will appear in court once charged.

Rubber duck vehicle, drug bust

The bust occurred when members attached to the Still Bay police operationalised information about suspicious activities at the Still Bay harbour.

Upon spotting a vehicle with a rubber duck on its trailer, which fitted the description, a chase ensued.

The police brought the vehicle, a Toyota Pajero, to a halt at Jongensfontein Road, Still Bay, where the occupants fled into the bushes.

After a pursuit, the members tracked down and apprehended the men at a local accommodation establishment.

Hawks uncover R2 billion drug lab in Limpopo, farm owner and two Mexicans arrestedUpon searching the rubber duck, police found 14 bags containing bricks of cocaine. The police seized the find, including the Toyota Pajero and the rubber duck with a trailer.

Patekile said the matter was beinglauded by the authorities.

“An investigation into the find is underway, led by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI).”

The seizure and arrests are a significant step forward in the fight against the illicit drug trade in the Western Cape.

Patekile noted, “These arrests and confiscations are in line with the focus of police to eradicate the illicit drug trade in this province.”

Lieutenant General (Adv) Thembisile Patekile, Provincial Commissioner of the Western Cape, said “the members swiftly acted on the information, and their vigilance ensured that the consignment of drugs was removed from the streets.”

Other drug busts

This latest drug bust is just the tip of the iceberg, as the country has seen a string of similar operations. Recently, the Hawks arrested five Nigerian men during a R34 000 drug bust in Mpumalanga.

In a targeted operation in Evander, Mpumalanga, on Thursday, the Hawks arrested five Nigerian nationals in Secunda for alleged drug trafficking and obstructing police duties.

Following a tip-off, a search warrant was obtained and executed at a residence in Evander, where investigators discovered and seized various drugs, including rock cocaine, crystal meth, cat, mandrax, and dagga, with an estimated street value of R34,567.

Two suspects were initially arrested for drug dealing, and a further three were taken into custody. The successful operation was led by the Hawks, with spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi confirming the details.

