EC cops find abalone worth R2m on bus heading to Zim

A major police operation in the Eastern Cape resulted in the seizure of illegal abalone and stolen goods worth millions.

Eastern Cape police arrested a 48-year-old bus driver after they found suspected stolen property and abalone in the bus. Pictures: Supplied

A day after East London police nabbed suspected perlemoen divers diving with torches in the middle of the night, the Komani K9 Unit sniffed out abalone estimated to be worth R2 million on a bus travelling to Zimbabwe.

The Komani (formerly Queenstown) bust followed a tip-off about a bus travelling from East London to Zimbabwe, allegedly transporting tower batteries.

According to police spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela, the 48-year-old bus driver was arrested on Sunday, 23 February, after the Komani K9 Unit intercepted the vehicle in the town’s CBD area.

Abalone worth R2m found on bus

A thorough search of the bus uncovered the following:

26 boxes of abalone valued at over R2 million;

Five solar batteries worth R25,000;

Six solar panels worth R12,000;

Four tower batteries valued at R160,000;

Inverters worth R200,000; and

10 boxes of medication.

Multiple charges

The bus driver faces multiple charges, including possession of abalone, possession of suspected stolen property, contravening the Medicines Act 101 of 1965, contravening the Marine Living Resources Act 18 of 1998, and damage to essential infrastructure.

He is set to appear before the Komani Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 25 February.

Station commander Brigadier Vukile Ntandane commended the vigilant and swift response of the South African Police Service members, highlighting their dedication to combatting crime.

ALSO READ: Abalone poacher sentenced to 244 years in jail for paying officials to get his haul back

Suspected abalone poachers arrested at Gonubie Black Rock

Meanwhile, four men, aged between 25 and 30, were arrested for possession of perlemoen on Saturday, 22 February, at about 10pm.

The arrest followed a tip-off received by the East London K9 unit about divers possibly poaching perlemoen at Gonubie Black Rock.

Police spokesperson Captain Hazel Mqala said K9 members were deployed on foot patrols and at observation points to monitor the divers, who were spotted diving with torches in the water.

“Further action led to the apprehension of three men who were found emerging from the rocks,” Mqala said.

German Bay arrest

“When they noticed the police, they attempted to flee back into the sea, but were caught.

“This led to further investigations, which resulted in the arrest of another suspect at German Bay while trying to escape.”

Six bags containing wet perlemoen, diving gear and cellphones were seized.

Mqala confirmed that 297 perlemoen units were recovered and handed over to the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE), along with the diving equipment and cellphones.

Perlemoen poaching in SA: Illegal abalone trade a ‘lucrative business’

Over the years, the illegal harvesting of abalone in certain areas along the South African coastline has become a significant challenge as poachers increasingly use sophisticated equipment and vessels to evade police.

These days, according to an IOL report, perlemoen poachers could pocket a staggering half a million rand for one shipment of abalone. This while they explore hi-tech equipment and vessels to evade police.

DFFE spokesperson Peter Mbelengwa said the lucrative illegal trade in abalone is estimated to be more than R10 billion.

“The illegal harvesting of abalone in certain and specific areas along the South African coastline, including Bird Island, Dyer and Robben Island, has become a significant challenge.

“Illegal operators in this regard have adapted and evolved in their means to engage in these illicit activities and deploy the utmost measures to prevent and circumvent apprehension,” he stated.

Sophisticated operation

Mbelengwa said the illegal operators deploy high-powered semi-rigid-hull inflatable vessels, sophisticated scuba gear and equipment, and, at times, operate in large groups, outnumbering any enforcement measure.

“Illegal operators, at the initial stage of harvesting, earn up to R1,000 per kg for the resource, and these illicit activities are orchestrated by well-organised criminal networks and enterprises.”

NOW READ: Constantia and Cookhouse: Seven days and two busts net abalone worth millions