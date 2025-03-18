Over R5m worth of abalone seized in separate incidents

All the abalone harvesting suspects were caught around the Graaff-Reinet area in the Eastern Cape.

Three men have received prison sentences and hefty fines after being caught transporting abalone valued at over R1 million, according to police officials in Graaff-Reinet, Eastern Cape.

On Monday, the Graaff Reinet Regional Court accepted a plea agreement with the State for Frank Barends, 53, Mannetjie Neels Chaka, 50, and Brandon Herriot Lamont, 48.

Over 9 000 units of abalone found

The three men were charged with illegal possession, control and transportation of abalone.

“The accused were travelling on the R75 in two vehicles, a blue Toyota Camry and a gold Porsche with a trailer, towards Jansenville on Tuesday, 2 May 2023, at about 6:20pm,” said police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli.

“Police pulled over the two vehicles, and upon searching them, they found a total of 9 398 units of abalone valued at R1 057 360.”

According to Nkohli, Barends received the harshest penalty with a R150 000 fine or 24 months imprisonment, with a portion suspended for five years.

He was also convicted on a separate fraud charge, which resulted in an additional 12 months imprisonment or a R2 000 fine.

Meanwhile, Chaka was sentenced to pay a R75 000 fine or serve 18 months imprisonment, and Lamont received a R100 000 fine or 24 months imprisonment.

ALSO READ: Police seize R1.5m fake alcohol in KZN, one arrested

Both had portions of their sentences suspended for five years, provided they weren’t convicted of similar offences during that period.

All three men were declared unfit to possess firearms or ammunition under the Firearms Control Act.

The court also ordered the forfeiture of the Porsche to the State.

Suspect released on bail in separate R4.2m case

In an unrelated incident, authorities arrested another suspect with an even larger abalone haul last week.

Nathan Zealand, 34, appeared in the Graaff Reinet Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 11 March 2025, facing similar charges of illegal possession, control and transportation of abalone.

Zealand was released on R5 000 bail, and his case was postponed to 9 May 2025 for further investigation.

“It is alleged that on Monday, 10 March 2025, around 11:50pm, police arrested Zealand on route R75 towards Jansenville in possession of 12 380 units of abalone valued around R4 204 436.80,” Nkohli explained.

Zealand was reportedly travelling in a white Toyota Hilux, which authorities confiscated as part of their ongoing investigation.

NOW READ: EC cops find abalone worth R2m on bus heading to Zim