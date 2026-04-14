Bust in Tsitsikamma as rangers raid hidden abalone spot, two arrested

Authorities arrested two suspects, however 11 others fled the scene.

Two suspects were arrested in the Eastern Cape’s Tsitsikamma Marine Protected Area on Monday afternoon for possession of abalone without a permit.

South African National Parks (SANParks) rangers intercepted the individuals during a routine patrol in the vicinity of the western side of the Bloukrans Rive.

Abalone hidden under trees

Rangers reported finding several bags concealed underneath trees containing fresh abalone.

While rangers set up an observation post in the vicinity of the hidden bags, a group of 13 suspects returned to the site to retrieve the abalone.

“Rangers moved in and successfully apprehended two individuals, while 11 others fled the scene,” said SANParks spokesperson, JP Louw on Tuesday in a statement.

Rangers continued to patrol the area on foot, with drones assisting with the discovery of additional bags of abalone and diving equipment.

Suspects with bags of abalone. Picture: Supplied/SANParks

‘144.3kg’ bags of abalone

Rangers confiscated a total of 1000 units of abalone. They weighed 144.3kg, with most of it belonging to 993 units of shucked (out-of-shell) abalone. The rest belonged to seven units of in-shell abalone.

1 000 units of abalone. Picture: Supplied/SANParks

The ‘hows’ of abalone poaching in SA

A report by Traffic on the state of abalone poaching in South Africa in 2025 revealed that poaching and trafficking have driven wild populations towards collapse.

This has fuelled organised crime and deepening poverty in coastal communities, it said.

Oliver Wright, author of the report, said that in 2024 alone, 4 000 tons of abalone was poached.

“Approximately 67% of total imports of abalone from South Africa since the year 2000 are estimated to have originated from illegal harvest,” the report stated.

The report explained that traffickers usually misdeclare or conceal poached abalone to avoid detection when leaving South Africa.

However, laundering and document fraud occurs by the time a shipment reaches its destination.

Customs then don’t confirm if the shipment is of legal origin.

Arrest

Authorities have detained the two suspects at the Plettenberg Bay police station.

The Marine Living Resources Act prohibits the possession of abalone without a permit.

The Act enforces that any person who engages in fishing or is in possession of abalone without a permit can face a fine of up to R500 000 or imprisonment for up to two years.

“SANParks acknowledges the collaborative efforts of rangers, Storms River SAPS, DFFE, and Border Police in supporting this operation,” Louw said.