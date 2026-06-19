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ActionSA slams Ethiopian shop owner for alleged gun threat

Picture of Masoka Dube

By Masoka Dube

Journalist

3 minute read

19 June 2026

05:20 am

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ActionSA leader condemns firearm incident against Sibonelo Sibiya after Delmas protest, as Warada Jenna Guye faces court for bail hearing.

ActionSA slams Ethiopian shop owner for alleged gun threat

Warada Jenna Guye made his first appearance in the Delmas Magistrate’s Court on 17 June 2026. Picture: Highveld Chronicle

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ActionSA’s Mpumalanga leader Mary Phadi has condemned the alleged intimidation of one of her senior members during an anti‑immigration protest in Delmas, after an Ethiopian spaza shop owner reportedly pointed a firearm at Nkangala regional leader Sibonelo Sibiya.

Warada Jenna Guye is expected to appear in the Delmas Magistrate’s Court on Monday for a formal bail application.

ActionSA leader allegedly threatened by Ethiopian spaza owner

It is alleged that last week Sibiya was intimidated by Guye at about 7pm following the protest.

Guye allegedly pointed a firearm at Sibiya, instructing him not to repeat what he did during the protest led by March and March movement.

“We condemn this behaviour. We are calling on these foreigners to go back home,” Phadi said. “It is very clear the government is not able to manage the influx of foreigners and those foreigners are now showing our government that all their systems are failing.”

Currently, foreign nationals in the country are living in fear due to anti-immigration protests across the country.

Since the protests, led by former radio personality Ngizwe Mchunu and actor Nkosikhona Ndabandaba erupted, some African countries have started to take their people back home.

The anti-immigration protest leaders announced that all undocumented foreign nationals must leave the country by 30 June.

Demanding foreigners go home by 30 June

However, President Cyril Ramaphosa made it clear that only law enforcement agencies are permitted to deal with undocumented immigrants.

African Diaspora Forum spokesperson Bongani Mkwananzi condemned the alleged firearm intimidation incident.

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He said “any act of violence, threats, coercion, or criminal conduct, regardless of who is responsible, is condemned”.

“Such behaviour is unacceptable, undermines the rule of law and has no place in a democratic society,” said Mkwananzi.

“Every person has the right to live free from fear, intimidation and violence. If the allegations are confirmed, those responsible must face the law.”

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ActionSA firearm foreign nationals Mpumalanga

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