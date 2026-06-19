Mashatile unveils tough migration crackdown as 30 June deadline looms

With the 30 June deadline for undocumented migrants to leave South Africa fast approaching, tensions are rising on all sides.

As pressure mounts over illegal migration, Deputy President Paul Mashatile says the government has moved to tighten border security, stamp out corruption in the immigration system, and enforce tougher labour and immigration laws under a new comprehensive management plan.

In recent weeks, anti-illegal immigrant protests across several provinces in South Africa have escalated to the point of requiring police intervention, after demonstrators began openly threatening the safety of foreign nationals and their property.

March and March

With the 30 June deadline for undocumented migrants to leave South Africa fast approaching, tensions are rising on all sides.

The civil society advocacy group, March and March, has set the date as a turning point, insisting that the state’s failure to enforce immigration laws has left ordinary citizens bearing the consequences.

Responding to questions in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Thursday, Mashatile said the government recognises the escalating challenge of illegal migration in the country.

Migration plan

Mashatile said the government is currently implementing a Comprehensive Approach to Migration Management to strengthen border security, enforce immigration laws, tackle corruption, and close policy loopholes as part of a broader effort to address illegal immigration in South Africa.

The plan is anchored on five pillars:

Cracking down on violations of immigration and labour laws;

Preventing illegal entry into the country;

Stamping out corruption in the immigration system;

Strengthening immigration laws and policies; and

Working with other countries to address migration challenges across the region and continent.

Inter Ministerial Committee

Mashatile also highlighted details of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Migration established by President Cyril Ramaphosa

“The Inter-Ministerial Committee led by the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development will coordinate the government’s work on issues of migration and oversee the implementation of various interventions as outlined by the president during his address to the nation on Sunday, 7 June 2026.

“Furthermore, the Minister of Employment and Labour has introduced the Employment Services Amendment Bill in Parliament. This Bill will empower the minister to set quotas in respect of the employment of foreign nationals in any economic sector or occupational category,” Mashatile said.

Xenophobia

Mashatile stressed that through the JCPS Cluster, intelligence-led measures are being implemented to prevent xenophobic violence and unlawful parallel enforcement.

“Citizens are urged to express concerns lawfully, within the constitution, and reject vigilantism.”

Mashatile added that the government “remains committed” to lawful, constitutional processes in addressing migration challenges.

Violence

Earlier this week, International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola used the Commonwealth Africa Speakers’ Conference to deliver a blunt warning against xenophobic violence, stressing that migration must be managed lawfully and humanely while condemning fake news fuelling unrest.

Lamola highlighted Africa’s solidarity in the liberation struggle, today’s realities of migration – with over 45 million Africans living outside their birth countries – and the rising tide of anti‑immigrant sentiment.

He stressed that anti-illegal immigrant groups planning to take to the streets calling for a national shutdown and demanding that undocumented migrants leave South Africa by the end of the month “do not represent the position of the South African government.”