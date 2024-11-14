JUST IN: Man shoots two police officers at Alexandra Police Station

A 46-year-old sergeant and a 27-year-old constable are receiving medical treatment after they were shot on Thursday morning at a police station in Alexandra, Johannesburg.

Deputy Provincial Commissioner for Policing Major General Fred Kekana confirmed the shooting to The Citizen.

It follows a shootout that left the suspect dead.

Man starts shootout in Alex

Kekana said the man entered the station at about 10am requesting assistance.

When directed to be seated, the man approached an officer behind a desk writing up a statement and grabbed his firearm before shooting randomly.

According to Kekana, the officer was dressed in civilian clothes and not in uniform.

“He grabbed that firearm and started shooting randomly. And, during that situation, unfortunately, he shot one sergeant, a 46-year-old man, and a constable, a 27-year-old man,” he said.

The suspect continued shooting while the police were ordering him to stop as they chased behind him.

During the chase, the suspect was fatally wounded.

Injuries

Kekena said that the officers sustained injuries on their right shoulders and are receiving medical treatment.

“They were still currently receiving medical attention. They are in stable condition.”

The officers who witnessed the incident are said to be receiving counselling as well.

“As we speak, our members are receiving counselling. Our social workers have circulated from the police and were mobilised. They are currently busy attending to all the members, including those who were not in the centre,” Kekana added.

This is a developing story.