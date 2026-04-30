Alleged killer believed to be a ‘mental health patient’ surrenders after fatal stabbing of brother

Police found the victim with multiple stab wounds following an alleged altercation in which his brother reportedly used a sharp object.

A 30-year-old Mpumalanga man has handed himself over to police after allegedly stabbing his older brother to death.

Police said the fatal incident took place at Nkohlakalo Trust near Kabokweni, on Tuesday, 28 April.

Suspect believed to be a mental health patient

According to the South African Police Service (Saps), the suspect “is reported to be a mental health patient”.

Authorities were notified about the incident at 10.30pm.

The 34-year-old victim was allegedly stabbed earlier in the evening and later died in hospital due to the severity of his injuries. Police said he had multiple wounds.

Following preliminary investigations by the South African Police Service (Saps), it is alleged that the victim was stabbed by his 30-year-old brother during an altercation at Nkohlakalo Trust in Kabokweni. The suspect is believed to have used a sharp object in the attack and fled the scene after the incident.

Suspect to appear in court

According to Saps, community members and family members attempted to intervene, but the suspect fled the scene shortly after the incident. He has since handed himself over to the police.

A murder case has been opened at Kabokweni Police Station. The suspect is expected to appear in the Kabokweni Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, 30 April.