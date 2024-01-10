Pretoria man accuses cops of mocking him for trying to open assault case against wife

A Pretoria man who has opened a criminal case against his wife for physical abuse claims he spent hours at Pretoria West police station trying to convince amused police members to register his case. Former State Security Agency official Nceba Kondile, 59, told The Citizen that the three officers laughed at him and tried to blame him for his spouse’s behaviour. “They asked what I have done to her to make her that upset. I was shocked because a woman victim of gender-based violence is never asked this question,” Kondile told The Citizen on Tuesday. ALSO READ: Two bust…

A Pretoria man who has opened a criminal case against his wife for physical abuse claims he spent hours at Pretoria West police station trying to convince amused police members to register his case.

Former State Security Agency official Nceba Kondile, 59, told The Citizen that the three officers laughed at him and tried to blame him for his spouse’s behaviour.

“They asked what I have done to her to make her that upset. I was shocked because a woman victim of gender-based violence is never asked this question,” Kondile told The Citizen on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: Two bust for pretending to be cops and allegedly demanding ‘protection money’

Officers in hot water

Two female and one male police members could now find themselves in hot water as the national police has launched a probe into the alleged incident.

While Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili said police do not give preferential treatment on their investigations, Kondile said he strongly believes gender-based violence cases are not taken seriously when a man is the one who suffered at the hands of a woman.

On Tuesday afternoon, Kondile said that his wife of one year, whom he had been dating since 2013, had not been paid a visit by the police despite reporting the matter on Monday.

“I do not want my wife to be jailed. I just needed her to be taught a lesson that gender-based violence is wrong because it was not the first time. On Christmas Day she assaulted me. The police officers could just come and talk to her. That’s all. Instead they saw a comic side and laughed at me,” added Kondile.

ALSO READ: Cops nabbed for transporting guns and explosives

Assault case opened

In his police report, Kondile claimed his 29-year-old spouse and mother of his child hit his head repeatedly with a cellphone charger, causing lacerations and bleeding.

He also claimed the woman dragged him across the floor of their upmarket Pretoria home, until some of his dreadlocks were pulled off his head.

Kondile’s wife could not be reached for comment. Her side will be added once received.

The police confirmed Kondile opened the case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and added they are investigating allegations made against the police members.

“These allegations are viewed in a serious light and have been forwarded to the office of the inspectorate to intervene. They will register a formal complaint against the police following a consultation with the complainant,” said Muridili.

ALSO READ: Security officers appear in court for allegedly assaulting police officials

She added that the public can report unsatisfactory conduct of police members to:

(0800) 333-177- Saps head office toll free line

082 442 2000- Saps Gauteng standby officer or

082 759 2590 WhatsApp

MySaps App

GP.ServiceComplaints@saps.gov.za

“This will enable the management of the organisation to deal decisively with members that are not complying with our code of conduct,” she added.

ALSO READ: GBV ‘alive and eating at SA’ — activist