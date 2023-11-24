Another Gauteng education official shot

The official is in a stable condition in hospital.

The official was in his vehicle at the Chris Hani Road and Golden Highway intersection near Southgate Mall in Johannesburg when an unidentified assailant shot him on Thursday afternoon. Picture: iStock

Another Gauteng education official has been shot, a fact the department has expressed concern over.

According to the department, the official from Johannesburg South District overseeing Learning and Teaching Support Material was in his vehicle at the Chris Hani Road and Golden Highway intersection near Southgate Mall in Johannesburg when he was suddenly shot by an unidentified assailant on Thursday afternoon.

The official is currently in a stable condition in hospital, said the department.

“While the motive is unknown, it is worrisome that an official can be targeted and shot at in that manner. We wish to call upon law enforcement agencies to bring the perpetrators to book. Anyone who might have information regarding this incident is encouraged to share same with the police. We wish our employee a speedy recovery,” said MEC Matome Chiloane.

“We extend our heartfelt wishes for the speedy recovery of our colleague and assure the family that we will provide the necessary support during this challenging time.”

This comes just three months after senior education official was shot dead outside his Soweto home in August.

Siza Mbhalati, 52, was a deputy chief education specialist from the Johannesburg South District.

According to the department, Mbhalati was allegedly followed home from work by unknown suspects, who then shot him about eight times while seated in his car after stopping in his driveway in Protea Glen, Soweto.

Mbhalati worked in Johannesburg South District’s Labour Relations Unit and was responsible for facilitating labour related disputes.

“We are saddened by the unfortunate death of one of our dedicated public servants who served the department with honour and dignity. On behalf of the department, we wish to extend our sincerest condolences to his family and loved ones. In the same breath, we condemn this level of lawlessness and call for the speedy apprehension of these brazen criminals,” said Chiloane at the time.