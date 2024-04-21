‘They’re finishing everyone of his close associates’: Shock reactions to news of Peter Mashata’s death

The DJ and comedian, who was a close friend of DJ Sumbody, was gunned down in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The South African entertainment industry is reeling from shock once again after yet another DJ has been gunned down. Pretoria-based DJ and comedian Peter Mashata and an unknown passenger were driving near TUT (Tshwane University of Technology) in Soshanguve when shots were fired at their vehicle.

Pretoria Rekord reported that Mashata was transported to a nearby medical facility, but died at Akasia Hospital.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Noxolo Kweza told media on Sunday that the shooting involved two men aged 46 and 45 years, and that Tshwane police have opened dockets for murder and attempted murder.

Gugulethu Ngobeni, a close relative confirmed Mashata’s death in a statement on Sunday morning, asking for privacy while the family come to terms with the traumatic news.

“It is with great sadness and sorrow that we inform you of the untimely passing of our beloved son, uncle, brother and colleague, Mr Peter “Mashata” Mabuse.

“The family is appreciative of the messages of support and condolences that have started to flow in and humbly request that they be given the space and time to deal with the trauma.”

The statement said that a family representative will share news on both the memorial and funeral service during the course of the week.

ALSO READ: ‘It’s giving SWAT vibes!’: Is this Mzansi’s hottest police officer? [PICS]

Peter Mashata and DJ Sumbody

Musician Oupa John Sefoka known as ‘DJ Sumbody’ was also killed in a hail of bullets in November 2022 in Woodmead, Johannesburg, on his way home after a gig. Mashata was the MC at his memorial service held at the Lewende Woord Church in Centurion, Gauteng on 23 November 2022.

In January this year, another of DJ Sumbody’s close friends, DJ Vetty was also shot. The shooting occurred at Top Notch Lifestyle, formally known as Ayepyep Sunnyside. This is the same venue that was owned by DJ Sumbody. DJ Vetty luckily survived the shooting.

Social media reacts to the murder of Peter Mashata

Ah man the storyteller MC Peter Mashata 💔 pic.twitter.com/q9M0SPyi50 — Siphamandla Mbatha (@Ntokozo_Shandu) April 21, 2024

Another DJ gone, RIP Peter mashata.



This is not a sosha thing, South Africa is just a crime scene 🙆🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/lO8yopQf0c April 21, 2024

RISE Mzansi’s National Leader, @SongezoZibi, starts his remarks in Ga-Rankuwa today with a moment of silence to pay respects to Soshanguve DJ and MC Peter “Mashata” Mabuse, who was shot and killed in Soshanguve in the early hours of this morning. #WeNeedNewLeaders pic.twitter.com/FKSKgSgIIG — RISE Mzansi (@Rise_Mzansi) April 21, 2024

You keep calling and calling, and the answer is the same. “Lenna kekwa bare bjao”. Nah man. Why would anyone wanna kill Peter Mashata? Sale a tshwenya mang this guy? Even if it turns out to be true, ke sale in denial. Hai bafwethu. pic.twitter.com/Sw78mwAv2g — A Dog That Bites (@SkepeMatsebane) April 21, 2024

As a country, we must just accept that we have lost the battle against crime. We are far from being a crime free country. I mean, Sosha Hits are honestly too clean, from Ma R5, Prince Mongol, your other di dumanes, now Peter Mashata!



Ma Pitori ka nnete?? What's happening… pic.twitter.com/dT6ChgI68u — Kwena Molekwa (@Miz_Ruraltarain) April 21, 2024

Peter “Mashata” Mabuse at #DJSumbody’s memorial service in Centurion. He didn't know that he was Next. Eish💔🕊 pic.twitter.com/1qF30stjkG — Lunga (@LLunga18) April 21, 2024

NOW READ: ‘You can come back anytime now’ – Siya Kolisi as Rachel takes care of business in CPT