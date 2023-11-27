Crime

JUST IN: Four dead in Amanzimtoti shooting

The details surrounding the incident remain unclear, however police in the province are on scene and gathering evidence.

Four family members have reportedly been shot dead, and another injured in Amanzimtoti, KwaZulu-Natal.

It is understood the shooting happened on Monday morning.

The details surrounding the incident remain unclear, with police in the province on the scene and gathering evidence.

It’s understood the gunman is still at large.

This is a developing story

