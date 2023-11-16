Another suspect arrested for murder of activist Loyiso Mabandla Nkohla

Hawks have arrested a third suspect in the Loyiso Mabandla Nkohla murder case.

The Hawks have arrested a third suspect for the murder of former ANC Youth League activist Loyiso Mabandla Nkohla, just days after another man was arrested over the death.

Nkohla was killed in a hail of bullets while addressing community members of an informal settlement at Philippi railway station in April. It is believed he was targeted for his role in talks to clear Metrorail’s Central Line, where families had built their homes.

A 39-year-old suspect was arrested in Peddie, Eastern Cape, on Thursday. He is expected to appear in the East London Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

“The Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation team in Bellville arrested a second suspect in connection with the murder of former ANC Youth League activist Nkohla,” said Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Siyabulela Vukubi.

Previous arrests

The Hawks arrested 38-year-old Mziyanda Mdlungu in Katlehong, Tshwane, on Monday. This followed the arrest of Zukisa Tshabile last month.

Mdlungu and Tshabile will appear in the Athlone Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 20 November 2023.

Circumstances around the shooting

Nkohla, a former City of Cape Town councillor, was with fellow ANC councillor Thembinkosi Pupa when the shooting occurred. They were engaging with shack dwellers who were occupying the train station.

He was elected as a deputy secretary in an ANC branch in Nyanga, Cape Town, in 2002. He was 20 years old.

In 2008 he was elected deputy chair of the Dullah Omar region in Cape Town, before becoming a councillor in 2011.

In 2013 he was thrown into the national spotlight when he objected to bucket systems in Cape Town communities by throwing human waste at Cape Town international airport, in what was dubbed a poo protest.

