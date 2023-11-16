Another elderly person accused of witchcraft killed within a week

The woman was hit with a stone on the head in Malamulele, Limpopo.

In barely a week, the South African Police Service (Saps) has reported a second murder of an elderly person accused of witchcraft.

According to Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba, in the latest incident on Wednesday, a 73-year-old woman was returning home from the local clinic in Muswani village in Malamulele, Limpopo, and when she passed a certain house, she was suddenly attacked by a 35-year-old man who accused her of witchcraft.

The suspect allegedly hit the victim with a stone on the head, killing her instantly.

Upon hearing of the murder of the elderly woman, the community allegedly attacked the suspect.

Police were alerted about the incident and upon arrival, they managed to rescue the suspect who was severely assaulted.

He was then transported to the hospital and is under police guard.

“It is crucial for communities to rely on legal systems rather than resorting to mob justice or vigilantism. These actions can lead to violence and injustice. Our members are committed to swift action and ensuring justice prevails. Those who continue to ignore our call must face the full might of the law,” said Provincial Commissioner of the Saps Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe.

Police have opened a case of murder. The suspect is expected in court once he has recovered.

No one has been arrested in connection with the mob justice incident.

Second witchcraft-related murder

In a related incident on Friday, a 60-year-old man handed himself over to the KaMhlushwa Police Stattion in Mpumalanga after he allegedly shot and killed a 78-year-old man he had accused of witchcraft.

According to Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, the deceased was at the suspect’s property when the suspect ordered him to leave.

“An argument ensued, but finally the victim left the property. The suspect then followed him for a distance where he vented his anger and shot him on his upper body. The suspect indicated that the victim had a [whip] with him and intended to attack him hence he fired shots with his licensed firearm,” said Mohlala.

“The suspect then handed himself to the police and after visiting the crime scene, the suspect was arrested for murder and his firearm seized for further investigation.”

The suspect is expected to appear before Nkomazi Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

“Firearm owners have to comply with the Firearms Control Act. People cannot just act on emotions and resort to violence as a result of untested and unfounded allegations,” warned Provincial Commissioner of the Saps in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela.

Older Persons Amendment Bill

Earlier this year, the elderly people of the Eastern Cape’s Amathole District Municipality appealed to the government to provide them with more protection as they become increasingly vulnerable to crime, including rape, assault, attempted murder and burglary.

They shared their experiences with the Portfolio Committee on Social Development when it conducted public hearings on the Older Persons Amendment Bill in Butterworth in July.

According to parliament, the Older Persons Amendment Bill aims to strengthen the protection and prevention of abuse of older persons, eliminate harmful traditional practices including witchcraft accusations against older people, and recognise the responsibilities of older persons in passing on inter-generational knowledge and wisdom.

It also seeks to make provision for the removal of older people to temporary safe care without a court order.

This followed a dialogue with the department of social development in Cacadu, where it was heard that elderly people in Ezingqolweni village had been relocating to other parts of the Eastern Cape out of fear of being accused of witchcraft and being killed.