Another Rosemary Ndlovu: Pretoria woman benefits from murdered family’s insurance claims

A Pretoria woman has been arrested after receiving insurance payouts following the murders of her son, husband and two daughters.

Woman arrested on suspicion that she murdered her relatives to benefit from insurance claims. Picture: Saps

An intelligence operation led to the arrest of a Pretoria woman who benefitted from insurance claims relating to her deceased son, husband, and two daughters.

The arrest occurred on Thursday morning after the woman was traced and arrested in Centurion during a takedown operation in cooperation with the insurance company.

Similar cases

“For the past two months, Sergeant Keshi Mabunda and a team of detectives have been working on this case following a tip-off from relatives of this suspect. Mabunda was roped in to kick-start investigations due to his expertise in solving similar cases,” said spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe.

“Through the analysis and collection of evidence, including the exhumation of a body, the team was able to link its latest suspect to the team’s first focus of the case.

“The murder that was initially ruled a ‘natural death’ happened in Mmabatho, in the North West, where a female relative died under mysterious circumstances in March 2023. Investigations have revealed that the suspect fraudulently took out insurance on behalf of her relative prior to her murder.”

Mathe said the team is also investigating the deaths of the suspect’s son, who died in July, her husband, who died in 2016, and her two daughters, who died in 2015 and 2005.

“The suspect has, according to investigations, pocketed large amounts of money throughout her activities.”

The suspect will appear on a charge of murder before the Mmabatho Magistrate Court on Friday, November 17.

Report incidents

Police have called on insurance companies and the public to report cases where they suspect foul play when it comes to insurance policies or claims.

The SAPS takes this opportunity to urge insurance companies and families to be extra vigilant and alert to such criminal activities. They are encouraged to report such criminality to the Crime Stop number, 0860 010 111, or their nearest police station, where they will be assigned to a detective. Callers and whistle-blowers are reminded that all information will be treated with confidentiality.

Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu

This woman took more than just a page out of the book of Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu, who is serving six life sentences for orchestrating multiple murders, so she could collect insurance payouts.

The South African cop dubbed the “insurance killer” was caught with a cellphone in prison. Rosemary Ndlovu is serving six life sentences for orchestrating multiple murders so she could collect insurance payouts.

She was also found guilty of fraud (four counts), defeating the ends of justice and attempted murder.

The former police officer was accused of plotting to kill her sister and her sister’s five children in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga, so that she could cash in on insurance and funeral policy payouts.

