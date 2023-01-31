Zimbabwean mastermind among five nabbed for kidnapping of businessman

Faizel Patel

Five people, including a Zimbabwean kidnapping kingpin, have been arrested for their involvement in the kidnapping of a Midrand businessman.

A multidisciplinary team led by the National Anti-Kidnapping Task handcuffed the group including the Zimbabwean man, his wife and girlfriend.

The Midrand businessman was kidnapped on 18 January 2023.

Ransom

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the suspects demanded ransom payment from the family and business associates of the victim.

“The suspects were arrested at a residential area between Pretoria and Johannesburg. A Toyota Corolla and Toyota quantum, which were used in the commission of the crime, have been seized. Multiple phones and SIM cards have also been seized.”

Lured to SA

Last week, in a separate incident, police arrested four suspects after a businessman, who had just landed at the OR Tambo International Airport from India, was kidnapped.

Police said the man was kidnapped on arrival at the airport on Friday, 20 January 2023.

Mathe said the suspects demanded a ransom from the man’s family in India.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the businessman was lured to South Africa by the syndicate that was posing as a businessmen. A multidisciplinary team consisting of various expertise within the SAPS was established and the team traced the suspects to the Fordsburg area,” she said.

Awards

Meanwhile, the National Anti-Kidnapping Task Team were honoured for the work at the 2023 National Excellence Awards that were held over the weekend in Limpopo.

“The National Anti-Kidnapping Task Team were awarded the 2021/2022 Crime Intelligence Team of the Year award for their role in preventing, combating, investigating and apprehending those that are behind kidnappings, especially where ransom demands are being made in the country.”

“To date, more than 124 suspects have been arrested with 81 of them still in police custody,” Mathe said.

