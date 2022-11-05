Six people murdered at informal settlement in Clermont

Faizel Patel

At least six people have been shot and killed and another wounded at an informal settlement in Clermont, KwaZulu-Natal.

It understood the group of seven men where in a room within the informal settlement on Friday when unknown suspects entered the dwelling and opened fire on them.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said they are investigating the shooting.

“Charges of murder and attempted murder are being investigated the Provincial Organised Crime Unit. Members of the community are urged to come forward any information that will assist investigators. All information will be treated with confidentiality.

Shooting condemned

KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has condemned the shooting.

“These types of incidents must be condemned by all sectors of society and we are appealing to citizens to work with investigators from the Provincial Organised Crime Unit to bring the perpetrators to book. There can be no reason to justify killing people in such a brutal manner,” said KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner.”

Police Detectives from the Provincial Organised Crime Unit are appealing to members of the community to come forward with information that will assist them in arresting those behind the killing of six people at Clermont.

Finetown murder

Last week, at least six people died and five others were left injured following a mass shooting in Ennerdale, located in the south of Johannesburg.

The crime incident took place in Finetown, Ennerdale.

According to police, a total of 11 people were shot at the corner of Beatrice and Phillips streets.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Brenda Muridili said t four suspects allegedly tried to rob the street vendors selling chicken feet.

“The vendors allegedly resisted and threw stones at the suspects and their vehicle’s rear window was damaged. The suspects drove off and came back on foot after a while armed with firearms. They then shot at the vendors and bystanders,”

ANC regional deputy chairperson gunned down

Meanwhile, police are also searching for suspects who gunned down Gert Sibande African National Congress (ANC) Regional Deputy Chairperson Muzi Manyathi in Mpumalanga.

Manyathi was gunned down at a fuel station in Mkondo (Piet Retief) on Friday night.

According to provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli , the suspects were tailing Manyathi at the petrol station.

