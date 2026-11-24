Among the deceased were Anqobile and another 10-year-old girl who drowned at a farm dam in Vaal Marina.

Gauteng water police have recovered six bodies, including two children, following seven separate water-related incidents across the province after severe thunderstorms caused flash flooding.

Last week, severe thunderstorms wreaked havoc across Gauteng, causing flash flooding, wind, and hail damage.

Six bodies recovered in Gauteng after floods

Picture: X/@SAPoliceService

The South African Police Service (Saps) Gauteng Water Policing and Diving Services attended to seven separate water-related incidents between Wednesday, 18 November, and Sunday, 22 November, amid the severe storms.

In those incidents, the water police recovered six bodies, including 11-year-old Anqobile Njiyela, who was swept away by floodwaters in Dobsonville on Tuesday, 17 November.

The schoolgirl’s body was recovered from the Snake Park River on Friday following a four-day search and recovery operation.

The extensive search operation involved the Saps K9 Search and Rescue Unit, the Saps Air Wing and various emergency services.

Seven incidents happened across province – Gauteng water police

Picture: X/@SAPoliceService

The Gauteng water police said the seven incidents happened in various locations across Gauteng, including Doornkop, Tsakane, Rietspruit, Nellmapius, Vaal Marina and the Klip River.

“The search and recovery operations were conducted by Gauteng’s Water Policing and Diving Services in collaboration with various emergency response teams and community members,” the Saps said.

“Some operations were hampered by thick vegetation, heavy rainfall and strong water currents, which posed significant risks to divers.”

Among the deceased were Anqobile and another 10-year-old girl who drowned at a farm dam in Vaal Marina.

The other bodies were recovered from a dam in Tsakane, the Pienaars River in Nellmapius, Rietspruit, and the Klip River.

According to the police, two of the deceased remain unidentified.

Elderly woman save by community members

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In one of the incidents, an elderly woman was reportedly swept away by flash floods in Toekomsrus, Randfontein. She was successfully rescued by community members before the police divers arrived.

Meanwhile, following the incidents, police have opened inquest dockets in connection with the deceased victims.

“The Saps urges members of the public to exercise extreme caution around rivers, dams and other bodies of water, particularly during periods of heavy rainfall when water levels and currents can change rapidly,” the police said.

“Parents and guardians are urged to ensure that children are always supervised and kept away from open water.”

Members of the public participating in water-related activities are also reminded to wear life jackets.