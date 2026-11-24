According to a source in Kenya, the FKF is unhappy about McCarthy's statement.

News coming out of Kenya is that Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy is facing an uncertain future following his explosive statement about the Football Kenya Federation (FKF).

Last week, McCarthy released a long statement addressing overdue payments, logistical issues with the FKF, and allegations of racism involving his goalkeeper coach, Moneeb Josephs.

According to a source in Kenya, the FKF is unhappy about the former Bafana Bafana striker’s statement and is thinking of cutting ties with the South African coach.

“The FKF is really not happy about McCarthy’s conduct. They feel that he should have proper channels to address his issues,” said the source.

“Mind you, this is not the first time McCarthy has done this. He once organised a press conference with some selected journalists, and he did this on his own without using the FKF communication department. The FKF feels that McCarthy is uncontrollable; he does as he pleases, and some members of the board have called for his axing,” added the source.

McCarthy was appointed as Kenya head coach in March last year after deciding against renewing his contract with English Premiership giants Manchester United.