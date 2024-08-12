‘There were injured schoolchildren all over’: Three killed, 29 injured in Mpumalanga crash

The injured patients were taken to various hospitals for treatment.

The accident happened just after 7am on the KaNyamazane road on Monday morning. Photo: X/@Road_Angels_SA

Three people, including a school pupil, have been killed and 29 others injured in a head-on collision in Mpumalanga.

It is understood the crash happened just after 7am on the KaNyamazane road on Monday morning.

Emer-G-Med’s spokesperson Martin Jeffrey told The Citizen paramedics found a “chaotic scene”.

“Emer-G-Med received a serious motor vehicle accident on KaNyamazane road between Kamagugu and the nursery. On arrival, we found that there were three vehicles involved, a light motor vehicle, a light delivery vehicle, a score bus and an articulated truck.

“It’s not very clear at the moment as to who was at fault, but it’s clear that the school bus and the light delivery vehicle had collided head. When I arrived on the scene, there was absolute pandemonium,” Jeffrey said.

‘Injured schoolchildren all over’

Jeffrey said the injured were taken to various hospitals for minor to moderate injuries.

“There were injured schoolchildren all over. Eventually, additional resources were requested, and total of 29 injured scholars, including the driver of the bus, were transported to various hospitals within the Nelspruit area.

“Unfortunately, on further examination, three people were declared deceased on scene, two adults and one learner had lost their lives. Currently, SAPS( South African Police Service) is on the scene, and they are doing the necessary investigation, Jeffery said.

The pupil who died is believed to be between ten and twelve years old.

KZN crash

Last month, one person was killed and 60 others seriously injured following a road accident involving a truck transporting workers in KwaZulu-Natal.

The accident took place on Hella Hella Pass outside Pietermaritzburg.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said officials responded to a multiple casualty scene.

“Paramedics arrived on the scene to find chaos as a truck carrying labourers to work somehow veered off the gravel road colliding with a tree. Approximately 60 workers sustained various injuries and multiple ambulance services worked to stabilise them on the scene before they were transported to various hospitals in Pietermaritzburg and Durban for further care.

“Unfortunately, one female believed to be in her 50s sustained major injuries and there was nothing paramedics could do for her. She was declared deceased on the scene,” said Jamieson.

