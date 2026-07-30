Orlando Pirates unveil City of Gold-inspired home and away jerseys

The campaign is a heartfelt celebration of legacy, resilience and the unbreakable connection between the club and the city that runs through its veins.

Orlando Pirates and sponsors adidas, on Thursday, officially launched their 2026/27 Home and Away jerseys with the release of a powerful campaign film honouring Johannesburg – the City of Gold that has shaped generations of players, supporters and the enduring spirit of the Buccaneers.



Pirates will wear their new home kit when they host Milford FC in a Betway Premiership clash at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday (kick-off is at 3pm).



As the Buccaneers begin the countdown to their landmark 90th anniversary in 2027, the new season jersey serves as both a tribute to the club’s storied past and a symbol of the exciting chapter that lies ahead.



The campaign is a heartfelt celebration of legacy, resilience and the unbreakable connection between the club and the city that runs through its veins.

“At the heart of both jerseys sits two iconic Orlando Pirates crests, elevated with striking gold detailing – an unmistakable homage to Johannesburg. Woven into the fabric, and into the DNA of the Club itself, the golden accents honour the streets, people, culture and relentless hustle that have defined both the City of Gold and Orlando Pirates for generations,” said Sindi Khumalo-Sibisi, Marketing Manager, Orlando Pirates.

“Every Orlando Pirates jersey tells a story, and this season’s jersey celebrates a partnership that continues to grow stronger with every chapter,” said Tom Brown, Senior Director, Brand, adidas South Africa.

“We’ve created a jersey that honours the Club’s rich history while looking ahead to an exciting future as we approach the 90th anniversary in 2027. The golden thread woven throughout this season’s design represents far more than an aesthetic element; it symbolises Johannesburg, the Club’s enduring legacy, and the generations of players and supporters forever connected through these colours. We’re proud to continue this journey alongside Orlando Pirates and celebrate one of football’s most iconic clubs.”