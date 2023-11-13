Man rapes woman in Limpopo after prophesying she will experience love in her life

The man lured the woman away from a tavern with numerous prophecies about her life.

Police in Tshilwavhusiku, Limpopo, have initiated a manhunt for a man accused of raping a young woman on Friday, at Madodonga Village.

Lured at tavern

It is reported that the victim, a 22-year-old woman, was at a tavern with her boyfriend and friends. While there, a man allegedly approached the victim claiming to be a prophet. The suspect informed the victim of numerous prophecies concerning her life, compelling her to leave the company of her friends for a more private setting.

Attack in seclusion

Police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said the suspect and the victim were walking towards his home when he forced himself onto the victim. He raped her while threatening to stab her with a sharp object and slapped her on the face.

After the assault, the suspect fled the scene on foot.

74-year-old arrested for sexual assault

In another incident in Limpopo, police in Maake arrested a 74-year-old man on Saturday for the alleged sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl in Tickyline village. The victim was reportedly assaulted while walking on the street in the evening, after being sent to a nearby shop by her mother.

According to Mashaba, the suspect forced the victim to kiss him and touched her breast and private parts on Monday, 6 November 2023.

The Tzaneen Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences Unit successfully tracked and traced the suspect on Saturday. The suspect was expected to appear before Lenyenye Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 13 November.

43-year-old man sexually assaults 15-year-old girl

In a separate incident in Limpopo, police in Ritavi arrested a 43-year-old male suspect for allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl on Saturday at Shikwambani village outside Tzaneen in the Mopani District.

The incident was witnessed by a street hawker at Shikwambani village. Police said the 43-year-old male suspect proposed love to the minor victim, touching her breast and private parts while she was walking on the street. The street hawker promptly alerted the victim’s mother about the disturbing incident.

“The mother then reported the matter to the police where a sexual assault case was opened and then transferred to the Tzaneen Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit for further handling,” explained Mashaba.

This led to the successful tracing and arrest of the suspect at Mhlaba Cross village on Sunday. The suspect was scheduled to appear before Ritavi Magistrate’s Court on Monday.