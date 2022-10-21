Citizen journalist targeted by cybercriminals

Faizel Patel

With citizens, governments, and businesses more dependent than ever on digital connectivity, one of the most pressing sectoral issues for this decade is cybersecurity and being targeted by cybercriminals.

Just recently, a journalist at the Citizen was targeted by cybercriminals who used a fake letter sent by email to have the banking details of the employee changed with human resources.

“Scammer emailed HR, pretending to be me requested change of my banking details. @CapitecBankSA confirmation letter looks like it’s mine, but it’s not. Fortunately, HR manager doesn’t allow this through email or phone, you have to come in person,” tweeted Getrude Makhafola,

Vulnerable citizens have to be cognisant of cybercriminals who are waiting to pounce on unsecured networks using different modus operandi.

With October being Cybersecurity Awareness Month, Mohammed Amin, Senior Vice President, Middle East, Turkey and Africa for Dell Technologies, said cybercrime is showing no signs of slowing down, posing risks across all aspects of society.

“In 2021, ransomware attacks were up 150% and more than 80% of experts say this growth is now threatening public safety. These statistics demonstrate the gravity and prevalence of cybercrime today.”

No one is immune to cybercrime

Earlier this year, a cybersecurity company raised concerns about cybercrime and the recent efforts of hacking group SpiderLog$, which pointed out glaring vulnerabilities in the security systems used in South African government departments.

SpiderLog$ was able to obtain private data of President Cyril Ramaphosa, including details of a loan he took out from a South African bank in the 2000s, his home address, ID number, and cellphone numbers.

Pankaj Bhula, Regional Director for Africa at Check Point Software, said “this recent activity showed that no one – not even the President of South Africa – is immune to cybercrime.”

“SpiderLog$ has shown that the state is worryingly vulnerable to cyberattack, with the group even expressing that South Africa is a ‘playground for hackers.’ This should serve as a stark reminder to all organisations to up their cybersecurity game.”

How do we protect against cyber threats?

Amin said the key objective should be developing a cyber resilience strategy that can anticipate and quickly recover from significant disruption.

“The real test should be how quickly and seamlessly organisations can return to “business as usual”. One essential component of such resilience is to create and implement thorough cybersecurity training exercises amongst workforces.”

“This not only prepares employees to identify security risks and lures, but also heightens awareness and reinforces the need for teamwork, skills, and collaboration across the whole organisation,” Amin said.

Amin added that cybersecurity and modus oeprandi by cybercriminals should be at the forefront of public sector and business leaders’ minds.

“Cybersecurity is more than just an insurance policy against attacks. Cyber resilience, if implemented effectively, can help turbocharge long-term economic prosperity and innovation, and provide the digital defences crucial to our modern world.”

Tips on how to minimise your risk of falling victim to cybercrime:

Never store banking or any other personal information on your smart device.

Your bank will never ask you for PINs or OTPs (one-time pins).

Your bank will never ask you to process a payment to reverse transactions.

Carefully check all OTPs or app approval notifications before approving any transaction. Do not approve any payment for a transaction you are not aware of.

Make sure that your banking app is updated to the latest version and your notifications are switched on.

Enable screen lock on your devices.

If you have a business, invest in the best possible antivirus or security software and make sure your staff know not to open unsolicited emails without first checking them for viruses.

Keep all business software updated and upgrade your technology as often as possible.

