‘Fake cops’ stay behind bars

The trio demanded entry into the victims house purporting to be police officers.

Three people who posed as police officers have been remanded in custody for a kidnapping.

The Hawks from the Newcastle Serious Organised Crime Investigation on Wednesday swooped in and arrested 40-year-old Irfan Ullah khan, 49-year-old Saif Ullah and 22-year-old Ali Rao Raza for kidnapping, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, malicious damage to property as well as attempted murder.

The trio committed the crimes in Ladysmith in January this year.

Kidnapping

Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo said the three went to a victim’s residence in Newcastle pretending to be police officers and demanding entry into the home.

“They kicked the door opened and forcefully took him [the victim]. They drove to the Madadeni area in Newcastle where he was severely beaten with hockey sticks. He was left helpless on the roadside and was assisted by a person who was passing by. He was taken to hospital for medical attention.”

Mhlongo said a case of kidnapping was reported at Ladysmith police station.

“Hawks members took over the investigation and the three accused were arrested. They briefly appeared in the Ladysmith Magistrate’s court today (Thursday) and were remanded in custody. The case was postponed to 23 May for bail application.

“The KwaZulu-Natal Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation Provincial Head, Major General (Dr) Lesetja Senona welcomed the arrest and commended the members for the good work,” Mhlongo said.

Kidnapper shot dead

Earlier this week, a criminal who was out on bail for vehicle theft and car hijacking and possibly linked to the kidnapping of Benoni businessman Shamshudeen Faki was shot dead by police.

The man was shot dead by South African Police Service (SAPS) anti-kidnapping task team on the N12 between Kliprivier and Xavier off-ramp in Johannesburg on Tuesday evening.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said a multidisciplinary team consisting of police counterintelligence teams, visible policing, detectives and private security followed up on information and traced the suspect to the N12 where a shootout ensued.

The 68-year-old Faki was kidnapped from his business premises this month. Ransom money to the tune of millions was immediately demanded from his family.

