Community tip-off and media blitz lead to fugitive’s arrest in Soweto murder case

After SAPS released the image of the 27‑year‑old suspect, residents of Joubertina in Klerksdorp swiftly tipped off police

Communities and media helped police close in on a fugitive murder suspect within hours – a united front that Acting National Police Commissioner Puleng Dimpane says proves the power of collective vigilance.

After Saps released the image of 27‑year‑old Simiso Silomo Phakathi, wanted for the killing of his girlfriend in Soweto, residents of Joubertina in Klerksdorp swiftly tipped off police, leading to his arrest on Wednesday, 19 August 2026.

Rapid response

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said Dimpane hailed the rapid response as a striking example of how communities and the media can turn appeals into action, ensuring perpetrators of gender‑based violence are brought to justice.

“Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane has commended communities across the country, particularly Joubertina in Klerksdorp, for responding swiftly to the Saps call for assistance in tracing Phakathi, who is wanted in connection with the murder of his 37‑year‑old girlfriend, Jabulisile Josephina Tshabalala, in Soweto,” Mathe said.

Media

She added that Dimpane also thanked media houses for amplifying the SAPS appeal and ensuring the suspect’s image reached communities far and wide.

“Within four hours of the release, Joubertina residents recognised Phakathi from his photograph, widely circulated across television, radio, social media and online platforms, and provided critical information to police.”

Phakathi has since been arrested and will be transported back to Johannesburg to face charges.

Arrest

Dimpane welcomed the swift response, emphasising that the arrest demonstrates the power of a united society working alongside the police.

“More can be achieved when communities and the media support the work of the police. The swift response from the people of Klerksdorp shows that communities have a critical role to play in keeping our country safe.

“We thank every person who shared the suspect’s photograph, provided information and helped us bring him within reach of the law,” she said.

Picture: Saps

Wanted suspects

Dimpane further urged communities to continue speaking up whenever they recognise wanted suspects.

Mathe reiterated Saps’s message that “there is no hiding place for perpetrators of serious and violent crimes.

“Those who commit such crimes will be pursued relentlessly until they are brought before a court of law.

“As SAPS observes Women’s Month, the organisation is intensifying its fight against Gender‑Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF), strengthening efforts to ensure perpetrators of violence against women are swiftly identified, arrested and prosecuted,” Mathe said.

Investigations are ongoing.