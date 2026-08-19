In case you missed it: Stolen Saps firearms | DJ Warras murder suspect wanted | ‘Mkhwanazi must explain’ – Fadiel Adams

Catch up on the biggest stories of Wednesday, 19 August 2026, that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, the South African Police Service (Saps) has haemorrhaged state-issued firearms at a rate of 49 per month for the last four financial years.

Meanwhile, detectives are asking for the public’s assistance to find a suspect wanted for alleged conspiracy to commit murder and murder, which is believed to be in relation to Warrick ‘DJ Warras’ Stock’s death.

Furthermore, suspended member of parliament (MP) and National Coloured Congress (NCC) leader Fadiel Adams has turned the tables on KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, claiming it is he who must explain his alleged links with criminals.

Weather tomorrow: 20 August 2026

The South African Weather Service has warned of extremely high fire danger conditions in places in the Northern Cape. Meanwhile, Gauteng, the Free State and the North West will have fine and warm weather, while it will be hot in places in Limpopo and the Mpumalanga Lowveld. Full weather forecast here.

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Almost 4 000 rounds of Saps ammunition lost or stolen per month

Picture: File / The Citizen

The South African Police Service (Saps) has haemorrhaged state-issued firearms at a rate of 49 per month for the last four financial years.

Since April 2022, 2 346 police firearms were stolen, with an additional 177 reported lost in the same period.

As well as 2 427 9mm pistols, 66 R5s, 19 12-gauge shotguns, four R1s, one target rifle and a grenade launcher were stolen or lost in the reported period.

Additionally, 194 920 rounds of ammunition were lost or stolen in the same period, at a rate of over 3 800 rounds per month.

CONTINUE READING: Almost 4 000 rounds of Saps ammunition lost or stolen per month

Police seek suspect wanted for murder, allegedly linked to DJ Warras’ killing

Saps seeks public’s assistance in locating wanted murder suspect Hlengiwe Goodness Buthelezi. Picture: Saps

Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance to find a suspect wanted for alleged conspiracy to commit murder and murder, which is believed to be in relation to Warrick ‘DJ Warras’ Stock’s death.

The South African Police Service (Saps) released a picture of Hlengiwe Goodness Buthelezi, 40, urging anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact the police.

Captain Tintswalo Sibeko said detectives attached to the provincial investigation unit for serious and violent crimes were asking for help finding the suspect wanted for alleged conspiracy to commit murder and murder.

CONTINUE READING: Police seek suspect wanted for murder, allegedly linked to DJ Warras’ killing

‘He must explain’: Adams turns the tables on Mkhwanazi at Madlanga commission

Suspended Member of Parliament (MP) Fadiel Adams testifies at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry at Brigitte Mabandla Judicial College on August 19, 2026 in Pretoria, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

Suspended member of parliament (MP) and National Coloured Congress (NCC) leader Fadiel Adams has turned the tables on KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, claiming it is he who must explain his alleged links with criminals.

On Wednesday, Adams returned to the Madlanga commission, where he addressed issues relating to his arrest in May, his possession of Crime Intelligence information and the political killings task team (PKTT).

During his appearance before the ad hoc committee in September 2025, Mkhwanazi accused politicians, including members of parliament, of gaining access to Crime Intelligence information and mishandling it.

Adams further implied that Mkhwanazi’s allegations that the MP was being used by a criminal cartel was a deflection from his own questionable links.

CONTINUE READING: ‘He must explain’: Adams turns the tables on Mkhwanazi at Madlanga commission

MTV VMAs drop best Afrobeats category, leaving fans asking questions

Ayanna performs on stage during the MTV Europe Music Awards. Picture: Getty Images

The MTV Video Music Awards have removed the best Afrobeats category from the announced lineup for this year’s ceremony. As a result, fans and music lovers are questioning what the change means for one of Africa’s biggest musical exports.

The 2026 VMAs are on 27 September in Los Angeles. However, MTV has not publicly explained why the standalone Afrobeats category is no longer included among the awards.

The decision comes just three years after the category was introduced to recognise the growing international influence of African music and its artists.

CONTINUE READING: MTV VMAs drop best Afrobeats category, leaving fans asking questions

Know all the potholes on your route home? Adjusting to a ‘collapsing’ Joburg ‘is not normal’, says Zille

Democratic Alliance Joburg mayoral candidate Helen Zille speaks to journalists and editors, 13 February 2026, at a meet and greet in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

DA mayoral candidate Helen Zille believes that Johannesburg residents have forgotten what it feels like to live in a functional municipality.

Speaking in Orange Grove on Wednesday, Zille says Johannesburg residents are so resilient that they tolerate what should not be tolerated: poor service delivery.

“I did not know that there is a point where you become too resilient, but when things start collapsing, they do not complain for months. They actually adjust and get used to it, and it becomes the new normal.

“I need to tell them this is not normal. You have forgotten what normal looks like. Our pledge to you in this election is to bring you back to a new normal that is better than what you now take for granted. That is our promise in this election,” she said.

CONTINUE READING: Know all the potholes on your route home? Adjusting to a ‘collapsing’ Joburg ‘is not normal’, says Zille

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: R50k earners need 103% for debt | March halts amid AfriForum talks | September fuel hike warning