New Year horrors: Three murder cases, including teen stabbing and domestic violence, rock SA

Five people have died in three different murder and suicide cases.

A series of violent incidents marked the New Year period across South African provinces.

These included a fatal stabbing by a teenage girl in self-defence, a disturbing double murder discovery of a mother and child, and a tragic murder-suicide stemming from domestic violence.

The cases, spanning December 22 to January 1, have prompted responses from multiple police departments and a call for better handling of domestic disputes from provincial leadership.

Teen arrested in fatal new year’s stabbing

A 16-year-old girl has been arrested in Modimolle, Limpopo, following the fatal stabbing of her 24-year-old boyfriend in the early hours of New Year’s Day 2025.

The victim allegedly assaulted his girlfriend upon seeing her with another male.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Stephen Thakeng said the incident occurred on Wednesday at approximately 05:20 AM.

Thakeng added that the victim followed and continued to assault the teenager as she attempted to flee.

In response to the assault, the suspect allegedly drew a knife from her bag and stabbed the 24-year-old.

The boyfriend sustained serious injuries on his body.

“He walked towards his home but succumbed to stab wounds at the corner of Moloantoa and Selemela streets Extension 8 Phagameng in an open field at Modimolle,” said Thakeng.

Thakeng confirmed that a murder case has been registered, and the teenager will appear in Modimolle Magistrate Court on Friday.

Double murder discovery in Lindley

In a separate case, a double murder case of a mother and her minor daughter is being investigated by the South African Police Service (Saps) in the Free State.

This follows a gruesome discovery Lindley police made on Tuesday, after responding to community complaints about a suspicious odor and flies coming from a local residence.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring police found that a resident of the house, the suspect, was no longer sleeping there anymore.

Following an investigation into the suspect, the police found him in the residence with his car parked outside the gate.

“They [police] wanted to gain entry into the house, but the suspect refused to open as the door was locked,” said Mophiring.

Mophiring added that the police who responded to the community call “peeped through one of the windows and noticed a decomposed body lying on the floor covered with a blanket and second one of a minor covered under the blanket.”

The victims are believed to be a mother and daughter from Mamafubedu near Petrus Steyn, who were last seen on 22 December, when they reportedly went to visit the child’s father in Lindley.

DNA samples have been collected from the mother of the deceased woman to confirm the identities of the victims.

“The suspect is expected to appear before the Reitz Magistrate court on Friday, facing charges of murder,” Mophiring stated.

Murder-suicide in Ramokokastadt

Meanwhile, on Monday, a case of domestic violence in Ramokokastadt, North West, resulted in two deaths after the bodies of a couple were discovered in a veld at Lotwane Section.

The victims were identified as 38-year-old Khumo Moatshe and his 26-year-old girlfriend, Kefilwe Mosane.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Sam Tselanyane, community members discovered the bodies on Monday morning at approximately 7 AM while walking past the area.

Tselanyane said Mosane was found naked with stab wounds to her neck, while Moatshe’s body was found hanging from a tree approximately 20 meters away.

“The victim’s [Mosane’s] clothes and underwear were hidden about 30 metres deeper into the bush,” Tselanyane revealed.

“Preliminary police investigations revealed that the two were allegedly living together, but the woman had allegedly moved out due to domestic violence the previous week.”

On the night of the incident, Moatshe had called her to collect their crying child, which was the last time she was seen alive.

Acting Provincial Commissioner of North West, Major General Patrick Asaneng, strongly condemned the incident.

Asaneng urged members of the community to seek professional help on how best to deal with this societal problem, rather than resorting to violence.

He also extended his condolences to the bereaved families.

